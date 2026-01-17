PM Modi to witness over 10K Bodo artists perform 'Bagurumba'
This Saturday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to watch a Bagurumba dance show that is a Guinness World Record attempt at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium.
Over 10,000 artistes (including around 8,000 dancers) from across Assam will come together for "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026," making it a huge celebration of the state's vibrant culture.
What makes Bagurumba special?
Bagurumba isn't just a dance—it's about celebrating nature and community.
The name comes from the Bodo words for "bird" and "dance," and performers (traditionally women) move like butterflies, birds, and flowers.
It's all about showing harmony between people and the natural world.
What else is on PM Modi's Assam trip?
After the big performance, PM Modi will head to Kaliabor on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for the ₹6,957 crore Kaziranga elevated corridor.
He'll also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, giving travel in the region a fresh upgrade.