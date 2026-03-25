PM Modi tops global leaders' approval ratings: Report
India
A new global survey by Morning Consult puts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the very top of world leaders, with a 68% approval rating as of March 2025.
Only 26% said they disapproved, and just 6% were undecided, making Modi's numbers stand out on the world stage.
Modi's lead over other world leaders
Modi's lead is pretty clear: Switzerland's Guy Parmelin and South Korea's Lee Jae-myung are next in line with 62% approval each.
Meanwhile, Western leaders lag behind: US President Donald Trump sits at 39%, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at just 24%, and France's Emmanuel Macron trails with only a 17% approval rating.