PM Modi trims convoy to save fuel as others follow

Chief ministers trim vehicles, promote transit

Chief Ministers across India are jumping in with their own changes:

Yogi Adityanath halved vehicle numbers for himself and his ministers, Mohan Yadav is pushing public transport,

Rekha Gupta urged Delhiites to carpool and use busses and the metro, while limiting official vehicles for ministers, MLAs and other public representatives,

Bhajan Lal Sharma is shrinking convoys, and Devendra Fadnavis has made air travel approvals stricter.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said there will be a special focus on electric vehicles in the future, showing that cleaner air and lower emissions are becoming a national priority.