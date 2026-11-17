PM Modi unveils seafarers' safety initiative at East Asia Summit
At the East Asia Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Modi rolled out a new Seafarers's Safety Initiative to help protect those working at sea and keep important shipping routes secure.
He stressed the need for countries to work together, especially as global tensions rise, and called for everyone to stick to fair rules in the Indo-Pacific.
Modi calls for cybercrime conference
Modi also pushed for stronger teamwork against cybercrime, suggesting an East Asia Summit Cyber Crime Conference at India's National Forensic Sciences University.
His big-picture goal? A safer Indo-Pacific built on respect, open dialogue, and real cooperation, whether that's online or out at sea.