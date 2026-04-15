PM Modi urges 10% less cooking oil to fight obesity

PM Modi expands Ayushman Bharat coverage

Modi also announced that the Ayushman Bharat health scheme will now cover everyone over 70, making healthcare more accessible for seniors.

He pushed for natural farming, millets like ragi mudde for better nutrition, and praised local community service efforts.

Plus, he called for more sustainability, like planting trees under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and urged everyone to support Indian products and explore domestic travel.