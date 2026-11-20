PM Modi urges companies focus on quality, pass tax benefits
At FICCI's 100th anniversary in Delhi, PM Modi called on Indian companies to focus more on quality.
He assured industry leaders that the government is open to changing policies if needed, but also nudged them to actually pass on the benefits of reforms in income tax, GST and corporate tax to their employees and consumers, reminding them, "My citizens are entitled to good quality."
PM Modi backs Atmanirbhar Bharat
Modi encouraged businesses to embrace self-reliance (think Atmanirbhar Bharat), respect Indian consumers, and aim for global standards.
He pointed out India's huge domestic market as a big opportunity, but warned against getting too comfortable.
His message was clear: companies need to be responsible and make sure employees and consumers benefit from economic reforms.