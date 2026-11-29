PM Modi urges fight against cyber fraud, boosts digital skills
In this month's Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talked about fighting cyber fraud and boosting digital skills.
He gave a shoutout to the Sanchar Saathi platform, which has helped save over ₹5,000 crore from cyber scams and seen huge engagement with over 30 crore visits and about 3 crore app downloads.
iGOT Karmayogi offers 17-language AI courses
Modi also spotlighted the iGOT Karmayogi platform, offering thousands of online courses in 17 languages to help government employees upskill in AI and tech.
Plus, he mentioned the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, sharing how young people are overcoming addiction through sheer willpower.
Sanchar Saathi continues to help prevent cyber fraud through more than 1,600 institutions.