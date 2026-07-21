NEET paper leak: PM calls for restraint amid CJP protests

Addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi said, "It is easy to go on the wrong path, but it is much tougher to come back onto the right path, and we have to bring them on the right path. That is our responsibility."

He stressed that society has a responsibility to guide children and not incite them into unrest.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi called for harsh punishment for those behind examination paper leaks.