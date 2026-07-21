NEET paper leak: PM calls for restraint amid CJP protests
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for restraint, saying that "it is easy to go on the wrong path," after violence broke out during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak. The demonstration turned violent as protesters tried to march toward Parliament, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. In response, police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd in central Delhi.
Youth guidance
Society must guide children, not incite them into unrest: Modi
Addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi said, "It is easy to go on the wrong path, but it is much tougher to come back onto the right path, and we have to bring them on the right path. That is our responsibility."
He stressed that society has a responsibility to guide children and not incite them into unrest.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi called for harsh punishment for those behind examination paper leaks.
Protest demands
CJP demands compensation to families of students who ended lives
The CJP has been leading protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
They demanded compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the leak, Pradhan's resignation, and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda met a CJP delegation but did not make any commitments on their demands.
Leak prevention
Government to strengthen technical security, cyber monitoring to prevent leaks
The government plans to strengthen technical security and cyber monitoring to prevent future paper leaks. NEET UG will move online from the next academic year.
Investigations into the NEET 2026 paper leak have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
PM Modi also urged opposition parties to work constructively in Parliament for the country's future and youth welfare.