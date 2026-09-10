PM Modi virtually joins international space summit, praises ISRO workforce
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the International Space Summit in Paris, virtually, and reflected on India's progress in space exploration, crediting ISRO's scientists, engineers, and technicians for the success of India's various space missions.
He said ISRO's scientists, engineers, and technicians have played a key role in strengthening India as a leader in the global space industry, showing genuine pride in their work.
India and France sign space deals
Modi reflected on India's space journey and credited ISRO's scientists, engineers, and technicians. He also highlighted the achievements of the Chandrayaan program and other major milestones as a huge milestone.
Plus, India and France just signed three new deals to team up on satellite launches, space surveillance, and building microsatellites. These agreements are worth more than €5 million and will help create a 52-satellite surveillance network, continuing decades of collaboration between ISRO and France's CNES.