PM Modi welcomed in Japan; calls Indian diaspora 'cultural ambassadors'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Tokyo on Friday with a ceremonial welcome and some lively cultural performances by Indian and Japanese artists—he even called the experience "memorable" on X.
Modi also gave a shoutout to the Indian community in Japan for keeping cultural ties strong while making their mark locally.
Modi meets former Japanese PMs, speaks at India-Japan economic forum
Modi met former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, diving into topics like trade, technology, critical tech, and human resource mobility.
He spoke at the India-Japan economic forum too, pushing for more collaboration in manufacturing, green energy, and innovation.