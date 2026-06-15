'Will help restore peace, stability': PM Modi welcomes US-Iran deal
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran to end hostilities in West Asia. The conflict had led to global economic disruption and loss of life, PM Modi said in a post on X. He wrote, "India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce."
Twitter Post
PM Modi hails US-Iran agreement
I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026
India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will…
Agreement details
US-Iran agreement to end hostilities
The US-Iran agreement aims to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. It also restarts talks on Iran's nuclear program. The framework includes temporary sanctions relief for Iran, releasing frozen Iranian assets. A 60-day negotiating window is provided to resolve outstanding issues between the two nations.
Economic impact
Agreement crucial for India, which depends on energy imports
The agreement is crucial for India, which depends on energy imports through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a key chokepoint for global oil trade. PM Modi hoped that negotiations on the remaining issues would lead to a sustainable final agreement. US President Donald Trump announced the completion of "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran" on Truth Social, adding that it would be signed in Switzerland on Friday.
Market response
Global markets react positively to development
Global markets reacted positively to the development, with Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude dropping at least 4 percent amid expectations of normalized energy supplies. However, major issues remain unresolved, including sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear program. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said these would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period.
International support
UK, France, Germany and Italy support diplomatic breakthrough
The United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy have supported the diplomatic breakthrough. They are willing to lift sanctions on Iran if it takes verifiable steps regarding its nuclear program. The four countries said in a joint statement that "Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon." Attention now turns to the formal signing ceremony in Switzerland and subsequent negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and regional security arrangements.