PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Herath Mahashivratri
Prime Minister Modi sent warm wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community for Herath, their special Mahashivratri festival.
He shared, "Herath Poshte! This sacred festival reflects the rich traditions of our Kashmiri Pandit community. On this pious occasion, I pray for wellness and abundance in everyone's lives. May it open new pathways of success and fill every home with joy and contentment." and hoped it brings wellness, success, and joy to everyone.
What is Herath?
Herath, which means "night of Hara" (Lord Shiva), is a big deal for Kashmiri Pandits—think Ganesh Chaturthi vibes but with unique local traditions.
The celebrations include rituals with large earthen pots or pitchers (with water and flowers) representing Shiva and Shakti, while small pots containing soaked walnuts symbolize other deities or baraatis, deep cleaning homes, fasting, feasting on fish dishes like Gaad Kah, and ending with pot immersion on the final day (the 15th lunar day).
Local leaders also reached out
It wasn't just PM Modi—local leaders also reached out.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called Herath a symbol of spiritual tradition and harmony.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wished everyone peace and prosperity during this time of devotion and togetherness.