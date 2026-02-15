PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Herath Mahashivratri India Feb 15, 2026

Prime Minister Modi sent warm wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community for Herath, their special Mahashivratri festival.

He shared, "Herath Poshte! This sacred festival reflects the rich traditions of our Kashmiri Pandit community. On this pious occasion, I pray for wellness and abundance in everyone's lives. May it open new pathways of success and fill every home with joy and contentment." and hoped it brings wellness, success, and joy to everyone.