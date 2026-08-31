PM Modi wraps Central Asia tour to boost UNSC bid
India
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up visits to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, aiming to boost India's chances at snagging a spot on the U.N. Security Council.
Central Asia is getting more attention in global politics, and Tajikistan is also eyeing the same seat.
In Tashkent, Modi and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev talked about working together in international groups.
Uzbekistan backs India's permanent UNSC bid
Uzbekistan backed India's bid for permanent U.N. Security Council membership, saying the council needs an update to match today's world.
Kyrgyzstan will soon join the U.N. Security Council as a nonpermanent member, highlighting how partnerships in this region are key for India's influence on the world stage.