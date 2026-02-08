PM Modi wraps up Malaysia visit, focuses on tech ties

Malaysia-India Digital Council launched

Big moves from the trip include launching the Malaysia-India Digital Council to work together on fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

Both sides also signed multiple agreements aimed at strengthening collaboration and agreed to review existing trade arrangements and discussed using local currencies for business to cut costs.

Plus, they reaffirmed their defense cooperation, including joint military exercises and enhanced information sharing and cultural exchanges—think study programs in India and a spotlight on Visit Malaysia 2026.