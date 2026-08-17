PM Modi's Aug 15 speech boosted Google searches 'free coaching'
After Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day speech on August 15, 2026, Indians rushed to Google some of his buzzwords.
The phrase "free coaching" led the pack after Modi announced free coaching to help students rely less on tuition classes for competitive exams.
According to Google Trends, "free coaching" had the highest search interest nationwide right after the speech.
'Dimagi naxal' searches rose after speech
While "free coaching" grabbed early attention, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the term "dimagi naxal," which Modi used to warn of the threat posed by people he described as "dimagi Naxals," surged in searches from August 16 onward, topping interest in places like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Other phrases from his speech didn't really catch on, showing that education reforms and debates around ideology are what got people talking (and searching) most.