PM Modi's bold Rajasthani safa turns heads at 77th Republic Day
India
For India's 77th Republic Day parade, PM Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial and welcomed key European leaders—while rocking a striking Rajasthani safa.
The turban, with its maroon base and pops of yellow, green, and gold, stood out in classic fan-shaped style.
Why does Modi's headgear matter?
Modi's Republic Day turbans have become a bit of a tradition—each year he picks one that highlights India's textile heritage.
From Bandhani to Leheriya to royal pagdis, every choice spotlights a different region and craft.
It's his way of blending style with national pride and keeping Indian culture front-and-center on the world stage.