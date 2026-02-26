PM Modi's Israel visit: India-Israel Innovation Bridge gets spotlight
After addressing Israel's Parliament (and picking up a special medal), PM Modi joined Israeli PM Netanyahu for a tour of a buzzing tech exhibition in Jerusalem.
The event spotlighted Israeli breakthroughs in agri-tech, water solutions, climate innovation, health-biotech, AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.
Inviting Israeli firms to invest in India
Modi used the visit to invite Israeli companies to invest in India and team up with young Indian talent—especially in fields like agriculture, digital services, and healthcare.
Cool demos included quantum computing software and AI-powered medical diagnostics.
The exhibition also featured accident-prevention sensors for cars and machines that literally make drinking water from air.
Modi encourages young Israelis to explore India's wellness scene
The day also highlighted the 'India-Israel Innovation Bridge'—a platform aimed at tackling global challenges by connecting people and tech from both countries.
Modi even encouraged young Israelis to check out India's wellness scene (think yoga and Ayurveda).
It's all about building stronger ties through shared ideas and next-gen technology.