PM Modi's Malaysia visit: Strengthening ties, connecting with the diaspora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent two days in Kuala Lumpur, getting a warm welcome from Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and his team.
The visit wasn't just about handshakes—it was packed with big moves to boost India-Malaysia ties and connect with the Indian community there.
Connecting with the Indian diaspora
At the lively 'Selamat Datang Modiji' event, Modi spoke directly to Malaysia's huge Indian-origin community (which forms the world's third-largest overseas Indian community).
He highlighted how much India values its people abroad and wants to keep those bonds strong.
Talks on defense and security
Modi and Ibrahim dug into some serious topics—defense, security, economic and innovation partnership, and their Indo-Pacific vision.
These aren't just buzzwords; they actually shape how both countries work together in a fast-changing world.
India's commitment to its people abroad
Modi said the visit would enhance India's economic and innovation partnership with Malaysia.
He also reiterated India's commitment to its people abroad and to maintaining strong ties with the Indian diaspora.