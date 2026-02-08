PM Modi's Malaysia visit: Strengthening ties, connecting with the diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent two days in Kuala Lumpur, getting a warm welcome from Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and his team. The visit wasn't just about handshakes—it was packed with big moves to boost India-Malaysia ties and connect with the Indian community there.

Connecting with the Indian diaspora At the lively 'Selamat Datang Modiji' event, Modi spoke directly to Malaysia's huge Indian-origin community (which forms the world's third-largest overseas Indian community).

He highlighted how much India values its people abroad and wants to keep those bonds strong.

Talks on defense and security Modi and Ibrahim dug into some serious topics—defense, security, economic and innovation partnership, and their Indo-Pacific vision.

These aren't just buzzwords; they actually shape how both countries work together in a fast-changing world.