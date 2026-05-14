PM Modi's wed in India aims to keep $10.5-14 billion India May 14, 2026

India wants you to say "I do" at home!

PM Modi's Wed in India initiative is encouraging couples to pick stunning Indian spots (think palaces, beaches, and hill stations) for their big day instead of heading abroad.

The goal? Keep the estimated $10.5-14 billion in annual economic leakage from overseas weddings within the country and give a boost to local tourism and jobs.