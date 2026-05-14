PM Modi's wed in India aims to keep $10.5-14 billion
India wants you to say "I do" at home!
PM Modi's Wed in India initiative is encouraging couples to pick stunning Indian spots (think palaces, beaches, and hill stations) for their big day instead of heading abroad.
The goal? Keep the estimated $10.5-14 billion in annual economic leakage from overseas weddings within the country and give a boost to local tourism and jobs.
Wedding industry supports nearly 10 million jobs
Destination weddings are already huge here, making up over a quarter of all Indian weddings and the broader wedding industry supports nearly 10 million jobs across travel, fashion, beauty, decor, food, entertainment, and logistics.
By choosing Indian venues, couples help local businesses like caterers and decorators thrive—and get unique celebrations with an extra dose of desi flavor.