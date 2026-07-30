PM Narendra Modi addresses Middle East conflict impact on India
India
Prime Minister Modi held a key security meeting today to tackle the ripple effects of the ongoing Middle East conflict on India.
The focus was on keeping fuel and fertilizer supplies steady, with government refineries running at full tilt to make sure gasoline, diesel, and LPG keep flowing.
PM seeks seafarer safety, energy diversification
The meeting also zeroed in on keeping Indian citizens safe abroad, especially seafarers caught in conflict zones. Modi called for quick updates and emergency help for them and their families.
To reduce dependence on global markets, India is fast-tracking natural gas pipelines and pushing renewable energy adoption as part of a longer-term strategy.