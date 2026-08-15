PM Narendra Modi announces AI training for 10 million youth
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced that 10 million young people across India will be trained in artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming one year.
Speaking from the Red Fort on Independence Day, he called AI a key to India's future and said this move is all about building digital skills and opening up opportunities for one crore youth.
Rural inclusion and free exam coaching
The training will cover both basic and advanced levels, so even students from rural areas can join in.
As Modi put it, "In the journey of a developed India, youth have a massive role to play."
Plus, free online coaching for competitive exams is coming too, meant to help families worried about costs and make sure more young people have a fair shot at success.