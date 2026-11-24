PM Narendra Modi gifts Balen Shah photo of late father
During Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah's visit to India, Prime Minister Modi gifted him a special photo of his late father, Dr. Ram Narayan Shah, an Ayurvedic doctor who made a real impact on health care in Nepal.
The photo, taken when Dr. Shah was pursuing postgraduate studies at Gujarat Ayurveda University in Jamnagar, was a heartfelt nod to the personal and cultural ties between the two countries.
India announces 24,000 cr Nepal package
Modi also gave Shah sacred Gangajal and a Banarasi brocade stole, adding extra meaning to the exchange.
This meeting came as India announced a 24,000 crore Nepalese rupee development package and kicked off big projects like new railways and pipelines, showing both countries are serious about working together for the long run.