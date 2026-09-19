PM Narendra Modi hands over more than 51,000 appointment letters

PM Modi highlighted India's growing global reputation for youth talent and shared how new trade deals are opening new doors of opportunity for our youth.

He talked up the National Education Policy and Skill India Mission as tools to help young people match their skills with real-world jobs.

Plus, he mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which aims to create jobs for 2 crore youths, especially first-time job seekers, and praised startups in smaller cities for driving innovation and employment.