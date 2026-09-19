PM Narendra Modi hands over more than 51,000 appointment letters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over more than 51,000 appointment letters to new government recruits during the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.
Fresh hires will join departments like railways, health, defense, and more across 45 locations across the country.
PM Modi highlights youth job initiatives
PM Modi highlighted India's growing global reputation for youth talent and shared how new trade deals are opening new doors of opportunity for our youth.
He talked up the National Education Policy and Skill India Mission as tools to help young people match their skills with real-world jobs.
Plus, he mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which aims to create jobs for 2 crore youths, especially first-time job seekers, and praised startups in smaller cities for driving innovation and employment.