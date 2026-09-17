PM Narendra Modi inaugurates SEMICON India 2026, signals manufacturing shift
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off SEMICON India 2026, marking a big shift from planning to actually making semiconductors here.
Modi highlighted how private investment and industry-led research are key to building up India's tech scene.
Government raises semiconductor funding to $13.5B
Modi called this the start of a new phase for India's semiconductor journey, saying that the world needs new and trusted locations for chip manufacturing and India is preparing itself for this.
The government has boosted funding for the sector to $13.5 billion and rolled out new reforms for wider participation.
Big names like Micron and Kaynes Semicon have already started operations, so Indian-made chips are finally hitting the global market.