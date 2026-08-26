PM Narendra Modi inspects 6 infrastructure projects worth over ₹30,000cr
Prime Minister Modi just checked in on six big infrastructure projects worth over ₹30,000 crore, covering railways, roads, and power across nine states.
He pushed for faster work using modern technology and made it clear that quality can't slip: no delays or cost overruns allowed.
PM Modi urges common utility corridors
Modi called for a more connected approach to building infrastructure, examining common utility corridors for infrastructure services wherever technically and economically feasible, particularly while planning major transport projects.
The team also looked at how AgriStack could help manage farm data better.
On top of that, he urged stronger action against cyber fraud with awareness drives for senior citizens, youth, and other vulnerable sections, and training/capacity-building for personnel involved in tackling cyber fraud.