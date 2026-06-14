PM Narendra Modi kicks off Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice

Modi to meet Macron, attend VivaTech

Modi will sit down with French President Emmanuel Macron to talk strategy, security, and how India-France ties can go even deeper (he called France "occupies a special place in India's strategic vision" in India's vision).

After that, he'll join the G-7 summit in Evian and represent India at Paris's VivaTech summit (where India will have the largest pavilion at the summit this year), showing off the country's rising status as a global innovation hub.