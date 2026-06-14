PM Narendra Modi kicks off Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France and Slovakia for five days, putting the spotlight on innovation and building stronger partnerships.
He's kicking things off at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, a big event bringing together more than 120 Indian companies/startups, along with prominent business leaders, investors and CEOs from France and other countries to team up on everything from clean energy to defense.
Modi to meet Macron, attend VivaTech
Modi will sit down with French President Emmanuel Macron to talk strategy, security, and how India-France ties can go even deeper (he called France "occupies a special place in India's strategic vision" in India's vision).
After that, he'll join the G-7 summit in Evian and represent India at Paris's VivaTech summit (where India will have the largest pavilion at the summit this year), showing off the country's rising status as a global innovation hub.