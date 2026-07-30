PM Narendra Modi leads meeting on West Asia conflict fallout
Prime Minister Modi just led a key security meeting to tackle the fallout from the West Asia conflict.
He is pushing for all ministries to work together, keeping a close eye on India's energy supplies, fertilizer stocks, and making sure Indian citizens, including those abroad, stay safe.
The focus is on staying prepared as global challenges keep shifting.
India moves to secure fuel, fertilizer
India's government is taking steps to secure fuel and fertilizer despite worldwide disruptions.
LPG imports are now coming from more places, public sector refineries are operating at utilization levels exceeding 100%, and plans are in place for the upcoming Rabi crop season, so farmers do not face shortages.
Modi also wants better support systems for Indian seafarers in risky areas and is urging faster adoption of renewable energy to make India less dependent on unpredictable global markets.