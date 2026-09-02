PM Narendra Modi likely to visit SRCC on Teachers's Day
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on September 5, 2026, right on Teachers's Day.
It's a big moment for the college's 100th anniversary and gives Gen Z students a rare chance to share their thoughts directly with the PM.
This visit fits into BJP's plan to connect more closely with young people.
BJP steps up Gen Z outreach
The BJP has been stepping up its outreach with Gen Z through campus events, hackathons, and innovation challenges.
In August, party leaders met to brainstorm ways to reach young people.
Coming up is a Vadnagar-Varanasi motorcycle yatra starting September 17, while Sewa Pakhawada will include programs aimed at school students, college-goers, postgraduate scholars, and young innovators.