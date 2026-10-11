PM Narendra Modi opens Poonamallee-Vadapalani Phase II Metro, rides train
Big day for Chennai! Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, hoping to make city commutes smoother. In a nice surprise, he even hopped on the metro himself.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was also present at the inauguration.
Modi launches over 8,000 cr projects
Modi's visit wasn't just about trains: he also launched and laid foundation stones for projects worth over ₹8,000 crore across Tamil Nadu.
This includes wider highways, railway line and flyovers, expanded port facilities in Chennai and VO Chidambaranar Port to boost cargo handling, plus a Group II/III Lube Oil Base Stocks project at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's existing Manali refinery.
He will dedicate IIT Madras's Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, spotlighting the state's push for better infrastructure and research.