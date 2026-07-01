PM Narendra Modi praises doctors and chartered accountants for dedication
India
On Wednesday, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate doctors and chartered accountants for all they do.
He described doctors as forming the backbone of India's healthcare system, and thanked both groups for their dedication: doctors for keeping us healthy, and CAs for keeping the economy strong.
Medical colleges expand, chartered accountants lauded
Modi pointed out that India now has more than twice as many medical colleges as a decade ago, with more seats for future doctors.
He also praised chartered accountants as "trusted partners" who boost transparency and help businesses grow, saying their work is vital as India aims to become a developed nation.