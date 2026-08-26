PM Narendra Modi promises aid after Nepal Bhote Koshi flood
India
After severe floods hit Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi reached out to Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah with condolences and promised India's help.
The Bhote Koshi River flood has left at least 16 dead and 32 security personnel missing, and both countries are now coordinating rescue efforts.
At least 291 foreign nationals missing
Modi shared on X that "the people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal."
The disaster has also left 291 foreign nationals missing, including at least 105 Indians, as well as US Malaysian, and UK citizens.
India has set up emergency helpline numbers to assist Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal, while relief teams continue search operations on the ground.