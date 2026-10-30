PM Narendra Modi releases nearly ₹19,000cr PM-KISAN payout for farmers
India
PM Modi just released nearly ₹19,000 crore as part of the latest PM-KISAN payout, aiming to support farmers across India.
This move continues the government's push to back agriculture and make life a bit easier for those working the fields.
PM-KISAN provides farmers financial aid
PM-KISAN gives farmers financial assistance.
Modi launches over ₹14,400cr Gujarat projects
Alongside the PM-KISAN release, Modi also kicked off projects worth over ₹14,400 crore in Gujarat, from the extension of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2 to the airport and GIFT City and rail services to bio-CNG plants and thousands of Anganwadi centers, showing a broader focus on boosting infrastructure and agriculture together.