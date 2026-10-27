PM Narendra Modi says banks set for 10 year upgrade
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India's banking system is set for a major upgrade over the next 10 years, aiming to make it more efficient and trustworthy.
At the inaugurating RBI facilities in Bhubaneswar, he emphasized boosting cybersecurity and digital infrastructure so banks can better handle new tech challenges and keep your money safe.
Nearly 600 million Jan Dhan expand inclusion
Modi pointed out that opening nearly 600 million Jan Dhan accounts has helped move away from phone banking toward true financial inclusion.
He highlighted how digital banking tools now make it easier for small business owners, artisans, and street vendors to access funds directly, making the whole process more transparent, quick, and reliable.