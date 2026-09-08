PM Narendra Modi signals free online coaching for competitive exams
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was moving toward providing free online coaching for competitive exams.
Revealed at the NaMo for Viksit Bharat event in Vadodara, this move is meant to take some pressure off families who spend big on coaching fees and make exam prep more accessible.
Modi highlights guidance, skills and AI
Modi said this will help lakhs of students get guidance from top teachers, with the government making sure everything runs smoothly.
He also talked about updating education to match global needs, like blending skills with degrees and using AI in fields like agriculture and healthcare.
Modi encouraged young people to join in building a developed India by 2047, calling this an "extraordinary" time for growth.