PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway industrial corridor ₹46,660cr

Industrial hubs planned along Ganga Expressway

Twelve industrial hubs are planned along the expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj, spread over more than 6,500 acres.

Each hub will play to local strengths (think manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing) so regions that have missed out before can catch up.

With nearly 1,000 investment proposals already in, Uttar Pradesh is hoping this move will make it a go-to spot for industry and jobs.