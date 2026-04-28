PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway industrial corridor ₹46,660cr
India
Big news for Uttar Pradesh: the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway is set to become a huge industrial corridor, thanks to a ₹46,660 crore investment.
The project, kicking off with Prime Minister Modi's inauguration on April 29, 2026, aims to blend fast travel with new job opportunities and economic growth across the state.
Industrial hubs planned along Ganga Expressway
Twelve industrial hubs are planned along the expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj, spread over more than 6,500 acres.
Each hub will play to local strengths (think manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing) so regions that have missed out before can catch up.
With nearly 1,000 investment proposals already in, Uttar Pradesh is hoping this move will make it a go-to spot for industry and jobs.