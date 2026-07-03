PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ₹79,450cr Balotra refinery and more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Rajasthan and Gujarat on Saturday to kick off some major development projects.
In Balotra, Rajasthan, he will open India's first integrated refinery and petrochemical complex, a huge ₹79,450 crore investment.
He is also set to unveil the new Jodhpur Airport terminal and lay foundation stones for Jaipur Metro Phase II, dedicate solar power plants, and a long renewable energy transmission line.
Modi launches ₹7,500cr Sanand semiconductor plant
After Rajasthan, Modi will be in Gujarat to launch a ₹7,500 crore semiconductor facility in Sanand that could make up to five billion chips every year for everything from cars to AI.
These moves are all about boosting India's tech game, especially making more semiconductors at home instead of relying on imports.