PM Narendra Modi to join students in Khelo India Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chat with students across India this Thursday through the Khelo India Dialogue, just ahead of National Sports Day.
Organized by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), the event will connect students from two colleges in every district via video call at 11am focusing on boosting sports and youth leadership.
Yuva Samvaad to discuss sports development
The Yuva Samvaad session will cover ways to improve sports facilities, coaching, and athlete training as India looks toward events like the 2036 Olympics.
There'll also be talk about youth leadership, volunteering, and using sports to fight substance abuse through the Nasha Mukt Yuva campaign.
Afterward, local discussions in each district will get more young people involved in shaping India's sporting scene and community development.