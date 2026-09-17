PM Narendra Modi turns 76 as convoy security draws focus

The star vehicles in his fleet include the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard, which has VR10-level ballistic protection and a powerful V12 engine.

The Range Rover Sentinel isn't far behind. It shields against armor-piercing rounds and blasts, plus can hit speeds up to 193km/h.

Armoured Toyota Fortuners are widely used by the SPG as escort and tactical support vehicles in the Prime Minister's convoy.

Some of the vehicles pack advanced safety tech like run-flat tires and independent air or oxygen supply systems to keep the prime minister moving safely no matter what.