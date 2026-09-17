PM Narendra Modi turns 76 as convoy security draws focus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76 today, and while the BJP celebrates with its Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a lot of eyes are on his ultra-secure convoy.
From armored SUVs to top-tier safety features, Modi's rides are built for protection during every public appearance.
Modi's convoy: Maybach, Sentinel, Fortuners
The star vehicles in his fleet include the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard, which has VR10-level ballistic protection and a powerful V12 engine.
The Range Rover Sentinel isn't far behind. It shields against armor-piercing rounds and blasts, plus can hit speeds up to 193km/h.
Armoured Toyota Fortuners are widely used by the SPG as escort and tactical support vehicles in the Prime Minister's convoy.
Some of the vehicles pack advanced safety tech like run-flat tires and independent air or oxygen supply systems to keep the prime minister moving safely no matter what.