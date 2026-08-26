PM Narendra Modi urges tougher action against digital arrest scams
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing for tougher action against cyber frauds, especially those "digital arrest" scams where scammers pretend to be police or officials and scare people into sending money.
He called for stronger preventive measures against cyber fraud during a recent review meeting, emphasizing continuous and targeted awareness campaigns and regular training and capacity-building.
Modi pushes awareness and official training
Modi also wants more public awareness campaigns so people, especially seniors and young folks, know how to spot scams and stay safe online.
Plus, he emphasized regular training for officials handling cybercrime, since scam tactics are always changing.
The goal: keep India's digital spaces safer for everyone.