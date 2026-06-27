PM Narendra Modi visits Seychelles June 27-29 to deepen ties
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off to Seychelles from June 27-29, calling the island nation a "valued maritime neighbor" and a big part of India's Vision MAHASAGAR.
The trip is all about deepening ties and boosting security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.
Modi to address Seychelles National Assembly
Modi will be the Guest of Honour at Seychelles's National Day, celebrating its golden jubilee, and half a century of India-Seychelles friendship.
He'll also address their National Assembly, the first Indian prime minister ever to do so, and meet with the local Indian community, whom he warmly described as a "living bridge" between the two countries.