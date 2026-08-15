'Shakti ki Saptdhara': PM Modi unveils 7-point agenda for India
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented a seven-point reform agenda, called "Shakti ki Saptdhara," during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort. The agenda is aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047. It focuses on manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti (mobility and connectivity), Raksha Shakti (defense security), green and blue economy, and soft power.
Manufacturing focus
Global supplier, not just a market
PM Modi emphasized the need for India to be a global supplier, not just a market. He called for Indian products to be globally competitive in cost, quality, and scale.
"When the world is thinking about itself, India cannot remain merely a market for the world," he said.
This focus on manufacturing is aimed at making India self-reliant and boosting its economy.
Agricultural potential
Agriculture and food processing
The second stream of the Saptdhara agenda is agriculture and food processing.
PM Modi spoke about the global markets opening up for Indian farmers due to free trade agreements.
He urged Indian spices, millets, traditional cuisine, fruits, and flowers to be made global brands.
This step is aimed at boosting exports and making India a major player in the global agricultural market.
Tech advancement
Technology and innovation
The third stream of the Saptdhara agenda is technology and innovation. PM Modi said India should be a global hub of innovation in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space, robotics and data centers.
He pointed to India's success with UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure as examples of what can be achieved in this area.
The Prime Minister also called for India to lead in next-generation communication technology with "Made-in-India 6G."
Infrastructure and security
Gati Shakti and Raksha Shakti
The fourth stream of the Saptdhara agenda is Gati Shakti, which focuses on seamless connectivity.
PM Modi stressed high-speed rail links between cities and port-led development as key areas for infrastructure growth.
The fifth stream, Raksha Shakti, focuses on defense self-reliance. He called for India to move beyond being a market for global defense companies to becoming a major supplier with next-gen technologies like hypersonic systems.
Eco-friendly growth
Green and blue economy
The sixth stream of the Saptdhara agenda is the green and blue economy. PM Modi said India should aim for global leadership in green hydrogen, renewable energy, and energy storage.
He also highlighted fisheries, coastal tourism, and ocean technology as new avenues of growth under this stream.
This focus on environmental sustainability is aimed at tackling global challenges while boosting economic growth.
Cultural impact
Soft power
The seventh and final stream of the Saptdhara agenda is India's soft power.
PM Modi highlighted Yoga, Ayurveda, holistic health and tourism as areas through which India can expand its global influence.
He said Yoga has connected the entire world with India and is a major source of trust in the country.
This focus on soft power is aimed at boosting India's cultural influence on a global scale.