PM Surya Ghar reaches over 49L beneficiaries via digital platform
The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is picking up speed, with one lakh households joining every six days.
It's helped more than 49 lakh families become beneficiaries of the solar scheme, thanks to a new digital platform that makes applying and tracking progress much easier.
PM Surya Ghar adds 40L rooftops
Over 40 lakh homes now have rooftop solar panels through the scheme, adding up to more than 14,500 MW of clean energy.
The government has sent ₹27,687.22 crore in subsidies straight to people's bank accounts using Direct Benefit Transfer.
Many families are seeing their electricity bills drop dramatically (or disappear altogether), and some are even earning extra by selling surplus power back to the grid.
Government expects beneficiaries to cross 50L
Getting started used to take months. Now it's just six days for each new batch of households.
The government expects the total number of beneficiaries to cross 50 lakh very soon.