PM Surya Ghar yields 0 energy bills for quarter participants
Big win for clean energy: The PM Surya Ghar scheme is helping families wipe out their electricity bills by installing rooftop solar panels.
Kerala stands out, with more than half of its applicants seeing zero energy consumption charges on their latest bills.
Rajasthan isn't far behind: over 42% of its applicants are also paying no energy consumption charges.
Across India, about a quarter of all participants are now enjoying free electricity thanks to this initiative.
Gujarat 4.18L Maharashtra 4.10L 0 bills
Gujarat leads the pack with 4.18 lakh households getting zero-bill status, closely followed by Maharashtra at 4.10 lakh.
States like Uttar Pradesh and Assam are making solid progress too.
The secret sauce? Net metering lets people use the solar power they generate to offset what they consume: any extra power rolls over or gets compensated later, even though some fixed charges remain.