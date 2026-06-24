PM Surya Ghar yields 0 energy bills for quarter participants India Jun 24, 2026

Big win for clean energy: The PM Surya Ghar scheme is helping families wipe out their electricity bills by installing rooftop solar panels.

Kerala stands out, with more than half of its applicants seeing zero energy consumption charges on their latest bills.

Rajasthan isn't far behind: over 42% of its applicants are also paying no energy consumption charges.

Across India, about a quarter of all participants are now enjoying free electricity thanks to this initiative.