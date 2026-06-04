PM Modi meets Venezuela's acting president; discusses energy security, trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, in New Delhi . The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy security, trade and investment. The meeting comes after Rodriguez's talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is part of her five-day visit to India.

Meeting focus Energy security major topic of discussion The leaders reviewed the overall India-Venezuela relationship and explored ways to strengthen economic ties. Energy security was a major topic of discussion as India ramps up crude oil imports from Venezuela due to disruptions in global energy supply routes. Both sides also looked at opportunities in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy sectors.

Future prospects Venezuela looking to enhance engagement with Indian industry The Ministry of External Affairs said the talks covered all aspects of bilateral relations, focusing on enhancing trade and investment while exploring new areas of cooperation. Venezuela is also looking to enhance its engagement with Indian industry, especially in the energy sector. EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that Rodriguez's meetings with Indian leadership would give fresh momentum to their partnership.

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