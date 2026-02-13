PM to inaugurate ₹3,030cr Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge next week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu—a huge, six-lane bridge stretching 1.2km over the Brahmaputra.
Connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, it's designed to make travel smoother and give the region's economy a real push.
The project ran into delays and cost jumps, rising from ₹2,608 crore to around ₹3,000 crore as of February 2026.
Bridge uses extradosed design for optimal strength
This bridge isn't just about getting across the river faster—it uses an extradosed design offering optimal strength and durability and should cut down on traffic jams for everyone from daily commuters to truck drivers.
It also speeds up development around Assam's capital region.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had checked the bridge progress earlier.