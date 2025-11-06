PM to inaugurate 'Vande Mataram' centenary celebration on November 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a year-long commemoration of India's national song, Vande Mataram, on November 7, 2025. The event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi at around 9:30am. The celebration marks the completion of 150 years since Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote Vande Mataram on Akshaya Navami (November 7) in 1875. The song first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath.

Nationwide participation Mass singing of 'Vande Mataram' across India The year-long celebration will begin with a mass singing of "Vande Mataram" at public places across India at around 9:50am. Citizens from all walks of life are expected to participate in this event. The government hopes that this commemoration will highlight the song's historic, cultural, and patriotic legacy while reaffirming values of unity and love for the Motherland.

Commemoration phases Four phases for the year-long commemoration The government has planned four phases for the commemoration. Phase 1 will run from November 7-14, 2025; Phase 2 from January 19-26, 2026 (around Republic Day); Phase 3 from August 7-15, 2026 (alongside Har Ghar Tiranga); and Phase 4 from November 1-7, closing the year-long celebration. The Ministry of Home Affairs will lead a nationwide mass singing event on November 7, with recordings uploaded on a campaign website.

Cultural significance Cultural programs and educational initiatives The Ministry of Culture has asked departments to appoint nodal officers for the effective implementation of the commemoration. The celebration will include public participation, cultural programs, and educational initiatives across the country. A letter by the Culture Secretary speaks about how Vande Mataram has held a special place in official ceremonies and educational institutions since independence, symbolizing patriotism and unity.