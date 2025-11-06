PM to inaugurate 'Vande Mataram' centenary celebration on November 7
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a year-long commemoration of India's national song, Vande Mataram, on November 7, 2025. The event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi at around 9:30am. The celebration marks the completion of 150 years since Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote Vande Mataram on Akshaya Navami (November 7) in 1875. The song first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath.
Nationwide participation
Mass singing of 'Vande Mataram' across India
The year-long celebration will begin with a mass singing of "Vande Mataram" at public places across India at around 9:50am. Citizens from all walks of life are expected to participate in this event. The government hopes that this commemoration will highlight the song's historic, cultural, and patriotic legacy while reaffirming values of unity and love for the Motherland.
Commemoration phases
Four phases for the year-long commemoration
The government has planned four phases for the commemoration. Phase 1 will run from November 7-14, 2025; Phase 2 from January 19-26, 2026 (around Republic Day); Phase 3 from August 7-15, 2026 (alongside Har Ghar Tiranga); and Phase 4 from November 1-7, closing the year-long celebration. The Ministry of Home Affairs will lead a nationwide mass singing event on November 7, with recordings uploaded on a campaign website.
Cultural significance
Cultural programs and educational initiatives
The Ministry of Culture has asked departments to appoint nodal officers for the effective implementation of the commemoration. The celebration will include public participation, cultural programs, and educational initiatives across the country. A letter by the Culture Secretary speaks about how Vande Mataram has held a special place in official ceremonies and educational institutions since independence, symbolizing patriotism and unity.
Political initiative
BJP to celebrate 'Vande Mataram' centenary as a festival
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also announced plans to celebrate this milestone as a festival. National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said programs will be organized across the country from November 7 to Constitution Day on November 26. Vande Mataram will be sung at 150 places of significance across India, with PM Modi attending one such event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi.