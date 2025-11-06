Next Article
Woman sends fake bomb threats to impress ex-colleague, arrested
India
Bengaluru police have arrested Rene Joshilda, a 30-year-old who used to work as a software engineer at an MNC, for sending fake bomb threats to schools and public places in multiple states.
She used VPNs and fake identities to hide her tracks, even claiming there were explosives at the Gujarat High Court, which led to major police searches.
Why Joshilda did all this
Investigators say Joshilda's actions were driven by unreturned feelings for a colleague who later married someone else.
She allegedly tried to frame him by using his identity while making the threats.
To stay anonymous, she used virtual phone numbers and forged WhatsApp accounts.
The case highlights just how far things can go when emotions get complicated—and why digital investigations matter today.