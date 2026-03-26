PM to interact with CMs tomorrow on West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with state CMs on Friday evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India,' ANI reported. However, election-going states have been excluded from this meeting due to the model code of conduct.

Panel PM announces formation of 7 empowered groups Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had announced the formation of seven empowered groups to tackle the long-term impacts of the West Asia conflict. The PM urged states to adopt a "Team India" approach with the central government in dealing with this crisis. He highlighted that these groups will focus on issues such as fuel, fertilizers, gas supply chains, and inflation.

PM Curb black marketing, hoarding: PM to states In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi also reiterated India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the only solutions for restoring peace in West Asia. He said India is in constant touch with all parties involved, including Iran, Israel, and the United States. PM Modi also cautioned miscreants against exploiting the crisis and asked state governments to curb black marketing and hoarding.

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