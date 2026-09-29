PMAY-U 2.0 sanctions 18.77L urban homes with interest subsidies
Big news for city folks looking for a home: PMAY-U 2.0 has sanctioned so far 18.77 lakh houses for eligible urban families, with a focus on making home loans more affordable through interest subsidies.
The scheme is open to families from Economically Weaker Sections, Low and Middle Income Groups, subject to the eligibility conditions applicable to the respective component, (earning up to ₹9 lakh a year), so more people can finally get their own space.
Women get 92% of PMAY-U homes
PMAY-U 2.0 isn't just about numbers: it's designed to be inclusive.
There are four ways you can benefit, whether you want to build your own place or need rental support.
Women get top priority here, 92% of the approved homes go to them!
Plus, there are dedicated allocations: 1.8 lakh homes for seniors, 3.25 lakh for SCs, and 1.02 lakh for STs and 8.22 lakh for OBCs.
Eligibility depends on your income and housing needs, so it's worth checking if you or someone you know can apply.