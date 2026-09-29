PMAY-U 2.0 sanctions 18.77L urban homes with interest subsidies

PMAY-U 2.0 isn't just about numbers: it's designed to be inclusive.

There are four ways you can benefit, whether you want to build your own place or need rental support.

Women get top priority here, 92% of the approved homes go to them!

Plus, there are dedicated allocations: 1.8 lakh homes for seniors, 3.25 lakh for SCs, and 1.02 lakh for STs and 8.22 lakh for OBCs.

Eligibility depends on your income and housing needs, so it's worth checking if you or someone you know can apply.