PMC imposes up to ₹10,000 fines for wasting drinking water
Pune's civic body is getting strict about saving water; if you're caught wasting drinking water (think: washing cars, filling pools, or watering gardens), you could be fined up to ₹10,000.
With the city facing a drought and dam reserves running low, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) wants everyone to use water responsibly.
PMC orders closures, mandates treated wastewater
Repeat offenders risk criminal charges.
The crackdown also means car wash centers must close during water cuts (unless they use their own borewells or wells on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays), construction sites have to switch to treated wastewater, and housing societies are being told to restart non-functional STPs and use treated wastewater for gardening and flushing toilets.
Overflowing tanks? That's another fine coming your way.